Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.46 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.