Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $158.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

