Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VV opened at $197.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

