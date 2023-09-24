iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) is FDx Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,823 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $22,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 131.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

