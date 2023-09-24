Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.74. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

