Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RWR opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.