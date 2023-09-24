GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 889 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises about 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,163.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,209,000 after purchasing an additional 284,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

IGV opened at $340.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

