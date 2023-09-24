GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,554 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after buying an additional 107,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPSM opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $42.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.