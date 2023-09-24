SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDW opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

