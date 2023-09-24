GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,635,000. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,943,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 331,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,829,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,053 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

