SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.