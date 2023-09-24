GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 37,859 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,859 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

