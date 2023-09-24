Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in International Business Machines by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.30. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

