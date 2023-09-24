Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $438.66 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $444.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.51 and a 200-day moving average of $393.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

