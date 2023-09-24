Centerpoint Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NBN opened at $43.00 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Northeast Bank

(Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

See Also

