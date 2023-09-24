816 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $103.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

