GoalVest Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

