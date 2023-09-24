McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.33.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

