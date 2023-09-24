Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 4,028 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth $19,143,360,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

