Coin98 (C98) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.01 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $82.37 million and $6.01 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,222,211 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

