Flow Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market cap of $465.02 million and $16.93 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,456,068,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

