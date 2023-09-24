RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.75

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and traded as low as $38.86. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 58,598 shares changing hands.

Separately, AlphaValue cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

