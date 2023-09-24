Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.91. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 10,044 shares traded.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $54.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

About Global Self Storage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

