Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.91. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 10,044 shares traded.
Global Self Storage Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $54.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.
Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.
Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Self Storage
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.