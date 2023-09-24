Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZYGet Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $1.31. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 15,608 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

