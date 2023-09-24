18,651 Shares in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,603,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $81.00.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

