Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

