Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $357.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.37.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.