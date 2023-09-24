Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 474 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $692,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

