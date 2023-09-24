Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,869,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,155 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J opened at $132.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $137.61.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

