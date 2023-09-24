Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $210.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

