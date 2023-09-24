Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 268 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $357.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

