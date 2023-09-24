Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $77.30

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and traded as low as $70.50. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $70.64, with a volume of 96,028 shares changing hands.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

