Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.29

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and traded as low as $46.65. Lonza Group shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 165,425 shares.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

