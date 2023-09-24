Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.95

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and traded as low as $15.86. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 95,172 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

