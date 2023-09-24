BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.52

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and traded as low as $22.55. BNCCORP shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 3,698 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

