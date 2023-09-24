H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.
H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.
