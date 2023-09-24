Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.36

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $1.60. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 10,079 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Eastside Distilling from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 141.80% and a negative return on equity of 16,003.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

