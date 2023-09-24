Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $10.05. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 273,667 shares changing hands.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.