Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.44

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $10.68. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 58,305 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 2.6 %
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $776.22 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 160.10% and a net margin of 11.57%.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
