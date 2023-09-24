Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.76

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2023

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKYGet Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $10.83. Nedbank Group shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 55,095 shares.

Nedbank Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.3444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Nedbank Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

