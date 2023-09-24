MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 91,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 236.8% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWY opened at $154.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average is $150.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

