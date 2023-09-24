MBL Wealth LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

