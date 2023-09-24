9,100 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,989 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,294 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,056,000 after purchasing an additional 135,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWX opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

