MBL Wealth LLC Grows Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.50.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,370.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,389.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,188.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 164.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

