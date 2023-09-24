Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $189.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

