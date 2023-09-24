MBL Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INMU opened at $22.87 on Friday. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Profile

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

