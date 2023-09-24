12,000 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

