ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Raised by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,687 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.35% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $40,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

