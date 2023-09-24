Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 73,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

