Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.33 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

